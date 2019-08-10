Issue stamps to mark mediation treaty

A landmark United Nations treaty that aims to promote the use of mediation in settling cross-border commercial disputes was named after Singapore in recognition of the key role Singaporeans played in the process (46 countries sign mediation treaty named after S'pore, Aug 8).

This is an honour for Singapore. It cements the international position of Singapore as a one-stop dispute resolution hub, and enhances its position as a global city.

Why has Singapore Post failed to issue a set of stamps to mark this international occasion?

SingPost once wrote that stamps "provide a means to publicise Singapore's contribution and participation in regional and international affairs, communicating Singapore's identity worldwide and according recognition to regional and international events or activities of importance to Singapore".

Some of the criteria listed by the Stamp Advisory Committee, which advises the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Government, for selection of stamp themes include that it "commemorates notable national achievements and areas of progress, development and success" and "publicises Singapore's contribution and participation in regional and international affairs".

Based on these, I believe stamps should be issued to mark this international occasion and achievement.

Lim Chong Teck