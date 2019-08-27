Issue enhanced service certs to those who completed NS before 2018

The enhanced Certificate of Service (COS) package for national servicemen that started last year is laudable (NS certificates will list out WSQ credits, Oct 5, 2017).

However, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) should consider issuing this package to those who completed their national service before last year too.

This will be welcome help to jobseekers like me. The certificate helps employers to better understand the military achievements of job applicants and their NS stint, and how the accomplishments are transferable and relevant to the civilian world.

If it is not possible to issue the new COS package to past and present national servicemen due to administrative reasons, such as the number of people involved, perhaps Mindef could consider issuing the package for a token administrative fee to those who make a request.

Also, it would be good if a secure digital copy can be made available on the NS Portal for downloading to be easily attached to online job applications, saving jobseekers the hassle of scanning documents.

I am sure many of my fellow comrades would like to have a supporting document that can go some way in their job applications and as a memento, as we reminisce with pride the days we served our nation.

Kevin Tan