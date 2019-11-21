It is of great concern that many earn more in the gig economy, which requires few skills, than in their previous jobs (New poll highlights concern over gig workers' prospects, Nov 17).

This may mean that they have peaked at a relatively young age. Is upward mobility dead for these workers and their children?

Because of the poor pay and long hours, gig workers may not have the time to upgrade themselves as many live from hand to mouth. Are they stuck, with no hope in sight?

It was also reported that many choose gig jobs so as to ferry their children to school or look after the old or infirm.

But these needs are transient. Will such gig workers find it harder to rejoin the workforce subsequently?

Some choose gig work as they are more content with a slower pace of life. When the young choose to do so, is this a waste of the country's scarce human resources and will this complacency influence the country's future economic growth?

For those who do gig stints as stopgap measures, how long does it take before they land their ideal jobs? Are they being too picky or are there really few offers given the economic slowdown?

On a macro level, as our economy matures, it will be harder to create high-value-added jobs that pay well amid more competitive nations in the region that boast cheap and plentiful labour.

Will more educated young people become gig workers if they cannot find work that pays well?

Is the gig economy a phenomenon of a developed economy, albeit an unintended consequence of us moving into a service-oriented economy as our manufacturing base shrinks?

It is strange that while we have expanded the capacity of tertiary institutions, we still have inadequate numbers to feed the economy.

Have our own gone on to become "foreign talent" elsewhere and why?

The report may offer a glimpse of a larger social issue that social immobility brings. For those who still believe in hard work to up our economic lot, will new realities bite?

Lee Teck Chuan