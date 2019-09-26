Is S'pore prepared for attacks like those on Saudi Arabia?

As technology evolves, it offers the promise of great benefits, but often also creates higher risks to national security.

As a tiny nation, Singapore has a limited set of critical infrastructure - such as its airport, port, water supply, power plants, MRT and oil refineries - which if damaged could have a serious impact on its economy.

The recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, which crippled its oil production and affected global oil supply, raise the issue of protecting Singapore from direct rogue attacks in future.

Despite having the world's largest per capita defence expenditure, Saudi Arabia was unable to defend itself against the attacks, and neither Saudi nor US defence systems detected the launch or engaged the missiles, which were fired from somewhere within a 700km radius of the targets.

Given this, one can only presume that there is no simple and reliable solution to defending against these attacks.

It raises the very real spectre of similar attacks by terrorist groups within a 700km radius of Singapore, which could include many poorly populated and monitored areas outside our own national borders.

Singapore will require mandatory registration for all drones, but this clearly provides no defence against deliberate rogue attacks like the ones that struck Saudi Arabia.

There is a critical need to identify and invest in early-warning, detection and active defence systems against these kinds of attacks.

But given that no defence is 100 per cent reliable, focus must also be given to decentralising critical infrastructure as well as investing in building much more redundancy and rapid disaster recovery systems, so that the negative impact of any successful attack can be minimised.

Rahul Keshav Patwardhan