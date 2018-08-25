Is Kwan still a Singapore citizen?

I am puzzled at what the current citizenship status of novelist Kevin Kwan is (Kevin Kwan wanted for defaulting on NS obligations; Aug 23).

In the news report, the Ministry of Defence also commented that in 1994, Kwan's "application and subsequent appeal to renounce his Singapore citizenship without serving NS were rejected".

Mr Kwan has already acquired US citizenship, and Singapore does not allow dual citizenship.

Does a Singaporean who acquires a foreign citizenshiphave his Singapore citizenship revoked automatically?

If so, why was the renunciation of his Singapore citizenship rejected?

Is he still a Singapore citizen or is he not?

Liew Yeng Chee