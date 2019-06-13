Is fund for water efficiency being optimally allocated?

The $26 million fund by national water agency PUB and the National Research Foundation (NRF) for water-intensive companies to boost water efficiency can inspire companies in other industries to adopt best practices ($26m fund for water-intensive firms to boost water efficiency, June 4).

However, I wonder if the fund is being optimally allocated.

Take the example of Swiss-based infant milk manufacturer Wyeth Nutritionals (Singapore), a subsidiary of food giant Nestle, for which PUB helped to implement a water-efficiency project.

Nestle's operations generated about $126 billion in revenue last year. Would a sum from this $26 million fund mean anything to it?

It would be a drop in the ocean for Wyeth Nutritionals, and I wonder if global companies such as Nestle need it.

Were there any Singapore companies that benefited from this fund?

Perhaps PUB and NRF could share some success stories of technology providers being matched to adoption companies.

Tan Kar Quan