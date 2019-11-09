Irresponsible to let e-scooters on roads

The call by Dr Yik Keng Yeong to allow e-scooters on roads is ill-advised (Let e-scooters go on road, Nov 6).Given the size of e-scooters vis-a-vis larger motor vehicles, allowing e-scooters to go onto the roads can be a substantially dangerous affair.

There are about 100,000 registered e-scooters in Singapore, and allowing all of them onto our roads is more of a hazard than a convenience. The fact that e-scooters have to contend with faster vehicular traffic would pose even more of a safety problem for all road users and may lead to even more deaths.

E-scooters are not manufactured in a way to be suitable for use on public roads.

It is fundamentally irresponsible to put more lives at risk. The human cost far outweighs the ease of travel.

Rachel See Yan Ting