Irresponsible dog owners a big pet peeve

Owning pets has been a growing trend in Singapore in recent years, and most often, dogs are the favourite choice as pets of residents in public housing estates.

While most pet owners display responsible behaviour, an alarming number are allowing their dogs to soil common areas such as the void decks and play areas of Housing Board estates.

Worse still, they do not care to clean up after their pets.

I often see dogs urinating against pillars, yet their owners walk away afterwards as if nothing had happened.

Such behaviour is irresponsible and antisocial, and could also compromise public health.

If we claim to be a developed society, it is important that people care more about the community and act more responsibly.

Boby Sebastian Kappen