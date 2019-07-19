Investment strategies at GIC, Temasek may be too conservative

While the world struggles to cope with the US-China trade tensions, weaker global growth, Brexit and the like, these factors also present opportunities.

Big outfits like Temasek and GIC have experienced, well-skilled and well-remunerated top executives to look at all these risk factors and make informed decisions to avoid financial pitfalls and take advantage of golden opportunities.

Over the 20-year period that ended on March 31, GIC, which manages Singapore's reserves, including CPF monies, chalked up an annualised return of 3.4 per cent above global inflation and a return of under 4 per cent for three years straight (GIC takes more defensive portfolio stance amid uncertainties, July 3).

On the other hand, Temasek, which manages the country's surplus funds on a commercial basis, in spite of its net portfolio value reaching a record high for the third year running of $313 billion, registered a mere 1.49 per cent shareholder return for the financial year ended March 31, compared with 12.19 per cent in the previous financial year (Temasek's net portfolio value hits new high of $313b, July 10).

With both GIC and Temasek among the top 10 sovereign wealth funds, are those returns justified or even adequate?

Are the two funds being too conservative in their investment policies?

Money in a bank's term deposit in Singapore can already earn up to 2 per cent in interest.

Temasek's last two years of feast-and-famine returns are unhealthy - an investment should yield stable and attractive returns.

As public monies are involved, the public needs greater accountability and clarity on how the country's surplus funds are being managed to get the maximum returns within acceptable risk parameters.

Raymond Koh Bock Swi