Introduce tech in social service sector ethically

While it is heartening to read that the social service sector is looking at harnessing technology, it should not neglect the fundamentals (Tapping tech to ease labour crunch in social service sector, July 17).

It is ironic that the current IT system used jointly by the Social Service Offices and Family Service Centres is clunky, unintuitive, error-prone, and erratic. At least that has been my experience.

The system renders basic administrative tasks onerous and time-consuming, as it requires multiple clicks with the mouse, just for basic functions.

In the latest Auditor-General's Office report for the financial year 2018/19, inadequate system controls over case recordings into this system led to an over-disbursement of close to $1 million.

In this case, technology has not only impeded basic functioning at work, but has also led to lapses.

I wonder too if there is a need to create new ethical guidelines for the use of technology in the social services. For example, a plan to use artificial intelligence in a youth institutional facility to predict instances of possible aggression disturbs me.

I am concerned for the dignity of these youths, as their emotional state will also be subject to surveillance.

While technology is nice to have, it should not be introduced just for the sake of having it. Technology should be used to enhance core competencies, and it should be introduced ethically.

Chen Lingshen