Introduce incentives to reduce waste

Instead of a "pay-as-you-throw" scheme, which could lead to abuse, waste reduction incentives could be introduced ('Pay-as-you-throw' system to limit household waste?, March 15).

Residents could be rewarded with discount coupons for supermarkets if they have contributed a certain amount of recycling material.

Currently, there are few existing recycling programmes.

For instance, Colex organises a Cash-for-Trash programme at HDB estates in Jurong.

Similar programmes can be held nationwide to encourage recycling.

As Singapore is striving to reduce waste production, active participation in waste-reduction programmes would be a stepping stone towards a greener society.

Clarice Chow (Miss)