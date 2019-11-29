Forum: Intervene early to tackle addiction problems

I agree with Mr Frank Singam's views on addictions (Rising scourge of addictions linked to mental health, ST Online, Nov 27).

There appears to be a rising trend of youth getting into not just substance abuse but also other destructive addictive behaviours, such as excessive social media use, alcohol use, Internet addiction and sexual experimentation.

Young people are on a journey of self-discovery and experimentation. Certainly, not everyone who engages in such behaviours will end up with an addictive disorder, but those who do usually get caught in a self-destructive cycle.

A focused, targeted and scientific approach is needed to manage this problem. Like cancer, early screening and treatment of addiction can also yield a far better prognosis and more positive results.

It cannot be the sole responsibility of the Central Narcotics Bureau or hospitals to manage this problem or to wait for people to reach a stage where the addiction has already cost them their job, family and sanity before they seek help.

Anyone who seeks help should be given a safe and non-judgmental space to have a conversation about their addiction.

I thank Mr Singam for reminding us all that stigmatising and discriminating against those who need help only worsens the problem and drives it underground.

Benjamin Yeo