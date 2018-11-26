Interest girls in Stem fields

In this age of technology, it is unsettling that there is a very small percentage of women in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) occupations.

In Singapore, the intake of women in Stem degrees account for around 25 per cent to 35 per cent of the total engineering and computing cohort, statistics from the Ministry of Education show.

Many factors influence women's decision to enter the Stem fields. There are obvious ones such as personal preference and aptitude, but we cannot disregard obstacles that women may face, such as glass ceilings and fear of discrimination from their male counterparts.

More should be done to interest women in Stem jobs, starting from when they are young girls.

I have also noticed a lack of emphasis on women who have contributed significantly to the Stem fields in the education system. In fact, the main message that should be spread is that all are capable of being in Stem fields, regardless of their gender.

Gender roles and stereotypes should not hold women back from achieving the best of their abilities.

Nadine Gan Xinyan, 16

Secondary 4 student

