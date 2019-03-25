Insurance firms should pay victims of drink-driving cases

It is preposterous that insurance companies do not pay claims arising from drink-driving accidents (Tough for victims to make claims in drink driving cases, March 19).

What is the point in purchasing insurance, which is supposedly to protect us, when as defenceless victims we don't get full restitution of damages from the insurance agencies?

Just in the first nine months of 2018, there were more than 120 reported cases of drink-driving accidents, a 20 per cent increase from the first nine months of the previous year.

First-party insurance purchasers who drink and drive definitely do not deserve recompense from insurance companies as they are guilty of the deed, but surely there should be a third-party insurance payout for innocent victims?

Drink driving should not expediently absolve insurance companies from validating any claims for property damage or personal injury.

Car insurance companies should be obliged to meet the cost of any third-party claim.

The insurance company should then be given the legal right to get the amount back from the offender through whatever means, raise the miscreant's insurance premiums disproportionately as a punitive measure, or impose more draconian measures to deter the egregious habit of drink driving.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)