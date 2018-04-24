Insufficient signs on roads to remind drivers of speed limits

The recent reports of tragic accidents on our roads raise the issue of road safety and the speeding culture of drivers here.

The speed limit of all roads in Singapore is 50kmh unless otherwise stated and or if the area is a School Zone or Silver Zone. These two zones have a speed limit of 40kmh.

Yet, if one were to stand at any stretch of road and observe, one would notice vehicles including, public buses, zooming past at speeds in excess of these limits.

Unlike many other cities overseas, we do not have enough markings on the roads to remind drivers of the speed limits.

We also do not have enough signs showing the speed limits, and drivers are often left to guess what the speed limit is.

Even our school zones lack these signs to remind drivers.

In the United States, reducing driving speed by half in a school zone is required by law.

But in Singapore, we seem to take it for granted that a road hump or a generic "Reduce Speed Limit" sign is sufficient to get drivers to slow down. It is not.

The Land Transport Authority and the police need to work together to work out tougher measures to deter unsafe driving.

Brown Pereira