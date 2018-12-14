Install water dispensers in all food outlets

Most people need a drink to go with their meals.

As drinking sugary beverages is associated with diabetes, the best solution would be to offer plain water free of charge and ensure it is easily obtainable in all food outlets (Actions against diabetes must be based on science, by Mr Leung Hon Yew; Dec 12).

Installing water dispensers in every hawker centre and foodcourt will encourage more people to drink plain water instead of sugary beverages.

It should also be made compulsory for restaurants to provide water free of charge as the cost of tap water is negligible.

Furthermore, coffee shops should encourage more people to bring their own bottles of water by adding the words "except plain water" to the notices that say "all outside beverages are not allowed".

It is important to implement these actions as soon as possible as every day matters in preventing the problem of diabetes from escalating.

Yeo Boon Eng (Ms)