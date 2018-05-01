Install countdown timers at all traffic junctions

The Land Transport Authority's plan to allow turning only on green arrows at junctions should be implemented expeditiously, so that further accidents can be avoided (Plan to allow turns only on green arrow at junctions; April 27).

In addition to this, the LTA could perhaps consider adding digital numeric countdown timers to all traffic lights, especially those at large junctions.

This digital countdown will give motorists a better idea of when the lights ahead of them will change. This will make their judgment better when they approach traffic junctions.

I have seen such timers at traffic lights in countries like China.

At home, the countdown timers at pedestrian crossings have worked well for pedestrian safety.

I am sure they can do the same for vehicles, and enhance road safety.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan