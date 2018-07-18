Instagram-worthy Orchard Road

Having just ended my June school holidays, I realised that I spent most of it at neighbourhood malls.

It is a known fact that there has been a declining amount of youth shopping in Orchard Road because neighbourhood malls have become more convenient for us to visit.

Furthermore, retailers operating in Orchard Road are also available in neighbourhood malls, lessening the need for youth to visit Orchard Road to shop.

One way Orchard Road can attract more youth would be to appeal to our obsession with posting Instagram-worthy photos.

If Orchard Road were to have artistic backgrounds or street art such as those in Little India and the Sultan Arts Village, this would definitely increase its allure among youth.

Another way to attract youth would be to have retailers and promotions specific to Orchard Road.

Sim Le Xuan, 14

Secondary 3 student