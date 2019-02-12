Inspection of 3-year-old cars ensures safety

We thank Mr Koh Bock Swi for his letter (Check for 3-year-old cars a waste of money; Jan 30).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) requires regular vehicle inspections to ensure that vehicles meet the necessary safety and emission standards for road usage.

Vehicle components such as brakes, wheels, brake pads and lights are subject to significant wear and tear during the first three years, and the mandatory vehicle inspections can pick up issues with these components to ensure the safety of all road users.

In fact, an average of about 4.6 per cent of three-year-old cars, or more than 1,500 cars, have failed their first inspections in the past five years.

Singapore's vehicle inspection requirements are similar to those of countries such as Germany and Japan, which require cars to be inspected once they reach three years of age.

LTA will continue to regularly review its vehicle inspection requirements to take into account technological developments and international practices.

Alvin Chia

Group Director, Vehicle Services

Land Transport Authority