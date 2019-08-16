Inform seniors about vaccinations

Dr Leong Hoe Nam highlighted the need for the elderly to be vaccinated against ailments such as influenza, pneumonia, shingles and pertussis (Add flu and hepatitis A jabs to National Childhood Immunisation Programme, Aug 1).

It is very important to educate the elderly about these vaccinations. My own son died of pneumonia, and recently, a 73-year-old relative also caught pneumonia when she went to the hospital for follow-up treatment on her fractured left arm. She was treated in time.

My wife is 68 and I am 70, and we got our shingles vaccinations five years ago. She was recently advised by our physician to get the influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations. However, during my visit to our physician, he did not give me the same advice, which left me puzzled.

It is important that doctors who have elderly patients advise them on the consequences of not getting these vaccinations, as just by visiting the hospital or polyclinic, one can become very sick and even die if an ailment caught there is not treated quickly.

Highlighting these vaccinations to elderly patients should be made mandatory.

Tony Wee