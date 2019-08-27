Info on doctors under probe kept confidential

We refer to the letter by Dr Desmond Wai (Unfair to name doctor in ongoing SMC investigation, ST Online, Aug 23).

We assure the medical community that any ongoing disciplinary inquiries and investigations by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) are kept strictly confidential. The SMC does not publish information about ongoing investigations. The grounds of decisions for disciplinary tribunal inquiries will be published on the SMC's website only after the inquiry and investigation are completed.

The information in The Straits Times' report (Ardmore Medical Group puts IPO plans on hold, Aug 20) was not disclosed by the SMC. We note that the IPO document contains a detailed account of the events surrounding the case.

Frances Kong

Deputy Head (Corporate Communications)

Singapore Medical Council