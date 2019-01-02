Inefficient use of escalators

I agree that users of escalators should act responsibly and that most accidents are caused by errant behaviour (Users the main cause of escalator incidents; Dec 21, 2018).

At MRT stations, I have noticed that users generally move to the left side of escalators so as to leave the right side as a "fast lane" for other users.

This practice, although laudable from the perspective of being courteous, could possibly pose several problems.

The escalators are not used efficiently, especially during peak hours, with congestion on the left side and the right side practically empty.

Users who walk up the "fast lane" could pose a potential safety hazard should they slip while walking up.

Another potential safety hazard is from other users trying to move aside while the escalators are moving.

I suggest that users who are in a hurry take the stairs if they are available, especially during peak hours. They should also refrain from asking users who are in front of them to move aside.

Users should always remain stationary and hold onto the handrails when escalators are moving, irrespective of the side on which they are standing.

Andrew Goh Chor Eng