Inculcate love for learning in kids

I agree that it is important for adults not to fervently build the "paper chase" mentality in our children, especially when they are young (Keeping the joy of learning alive in children; Aug 19).

This will create cookie-cutter students who know how to excel only in school without a sense of curiosity and awareness of why they are doing what they are doing.

Instead, it is important to inculcate a love for learning, regardless of discipline, through notable mediums, like books and real-life experiences.

For instance, when children ask the question, "why did the train stop?", it is reckless to brush it aside as "stupid" or "silly".

Instead, proper responses should be given as they may prove to be valuable learning experiences.

Responses pertaining to real-life situations, such as "there is a train in front", or even reactionary ones, like "I don't know, what do you think?", can spark a child's curiosity, which is a crucial part of learning.

Eldrick Cheong Kwang Aik, 20

Full-time national serviceman