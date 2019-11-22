Increase minimum occupation period for new BTO projects

It was reported that applications for bigger build-to-order (BTO) flats in Tampines and Ang Mo Kio were heavily oversubscribed (Bigger BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio 13 times oversubscribed; Tampines 11 times, Nov 19, ST Online).

How many of these applicants are actually buying a place to live in for the long term and how many are planning to flip the flat once their minimum occupation period (MOP) is up?

I find it disturbing that "flippers" are allowed to interfere with the lives of those who just want a preferred place to live and grow old in.

These flippers compete with genuine flat buyers. And when these genuine buyers do not get a unit they have to put their life on hold, postpone marriage plans, delay having children, and so on.

Perhaps the Housing Board can consider increasing the MOP period for new BTO projects to weed out "flippers" so they cannot even think of generating returns from the sale of their balloted flat in the short term. This will also dampen the "lucky draw effect" and make it easier for people who just want to buy a flat to live in.

Should an owner be unable to fulfil the MOP, they should be allowed to sell the flat back to HDB only at valuation so as to address the issue.

HDB flats should be housing for the people and not a money-making investment.

Yeo Shuan Chee