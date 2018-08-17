Inconsistent info on NSF's death troubling

It is troubling that there are inconsistencies and a dearth of relevant details in the information released by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on the death of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Dave Lee Han Xuan.

The Aug 6 ministerial statement said that the likely reasons for Corporal First Class (CFC) Lee succumbing to heatstroke were inadequate on-site casualty management and delayed evacuation to the medical centre.

Few details were given about the casualty management provided. Nor was the exact length of the delay disclosed.

Contrast this with the wealth of detail and precise timings given about the events of the preceding day.

The statement said that CFC Lee was not treated for heatstroke because the attending persons thought he was suffering from physical exhaustion.

Strangely, the first aid administered included applying ice packs at vital points and pouring water on him - actions more commonly associated with heatstroke.

Significantly, the account in the Aug 6 statement differs from Mindef's April 30 news release and a May 17 ministerial statement, in which Mindef claimed that an SAF medic attended to CFC Lee immediately to bring down his core temperature, when he displayed signs of heat injury - indicating that the medic seems to have recognised heatstroke for what it was.

Which account is correct? Were CFC Lee's symptoms recognised and treated as heatstroke or not?

Regardless of the diagnosis or misdiagnosis, why didn't the medics and commanders seek medical help promptly, given the severity of CFC Lee's symptoms of disorientation, cold skin and collapse?

The answer may lie in one line in the Aug 6 ministerial statement: There were several suggestions for CFC Lee to be evacuated, but these calls were either not heard or not heeded.

It would appear that whatever decisions the medics had made on site for prompt evacuation were ignored or overruled by their commanders.

This conclusion is backed up by the external review panel on SAF safety's call for commanders to be willing to consult others and for medics to be able to exercise their professional judgment, even if it goes against that of their commanders.

The ministerial statement is opaque and inconsistent on critical details. We can only hope the full Committee of Inquiry report will be made public, and that the police and coroner will shed light on what actually happened and why.

Without transparency and accountability, parents of sons will - with reason - be anxious about what takes place in national service camps.

Rachel Tan (Ms)