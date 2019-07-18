Include profits from rental, ad space when computing earnings

While operating train services can incur losses, the operation of the public transport system should be seen as a whole (Rail operators cannot sustain large losses for long, July 13).

The profits from renting out retail and advertising spaces should be considered as part of the public transport system's earnings.

After all, the train stations see significant footfall from commuters. And with this significant footfall arising from the heavy utilisation of our public transport system, the retail and advertising spaces are cash cows for the two public transport operators.

Hence profits earned from them should be taken into account as part of running the public transport service.

The cost of the MRT infrastructure is now partially borne by public funds.

Shouldn't the public transport system then be entitled to the profits earned from renting out the retail and advertising spaces?

Chan Choon Yuan