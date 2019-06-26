In the end, it's about being more civic-minded

A lot of people do not realise that living in a Housing Board flat, which is heavily subsidised by the Government, is a privilege and not a right.

To me, anything that is heavily subsidised by the Government is, in a certain way, a community property. This means that the community must be able to enjoy this as a whole.

Looking at the case of the neighbour in Punggol who caused so much misery that six families had to move, the correct thing to do is to evict this neighbour ('Neighbour from hell' drove 6 families away, June 23). She has clearly caused distress to the community living around her.

While I sympathise with her, it does not mean she can pile her misery on to everyone else.

After the eviction, HDB could offer her a rental flat of up to three years. She could use this time to find alternative lodging.

HDB could use this case to set an example to all residents in HDB flats. At the end of the day, we just want everybody to be more civic-minded and bring back the kampung spirit.

Chua Boon Hou