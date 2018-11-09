Improve outreach programmes on going green

The Government has encouraged Singaporeans to be more environmentally conscious, given the serious threats that climate change poses to Singapore (Learn how to waste less at green carnival; Nov 4). Events like the Clean and Green Singapore Carnival teach Singaporeans how to fix common household appliances when they break down, thus reducing electronic waste.

But more can be done to reduce Singapore's carbon footprint and counter increasing energy consumption (Local household electricity usage up 17% over past decade; May 6). Current efforts are not addressing the root cause of the problem - the lack of public recognition and awareness.

Educational outreach programmes and media promotions need to be improved.

First, events such as the Clean and Green Singapore Carnival can be held multiple times in the year at different locations to reach out to all Singaporeans. Invite celebrities and social media influencers to the events to attract crowds.

Second, set up a quiz booth at the carnival and give electronic coupons to those who answer questions on carnival exhibits correctly. This may motivate visitors to explore the carnival and learn about climate change.

E-mail discount coupons for energy-efficient products and tips on waste reduction to participants, encouraging them to switch to cost-effective appliances.

Third, the Environment Challenge for Schools should be upscaled to promote greater participation. Non-governmental organisations can be invited to guide students in their projects.

Students who are more environmentally conscious could help to educate their families on how to reduce energy consumption and adopt environmentally friendly practices.

Chin Yuan Yee (Miss)