Improve intra-town bus services

I urge the Land Transport Authority to improve the current intra-town bus connectivity in Pasir Ris (LTA seeks ideas to realise Singapore's car-lite dream; Sept 20).

Where I live in Jalan Loyang Besar, there is only public bus service 354 that links residents to Pasir Ris Bus Interchange.

A journey to anywhere else in Pasir Ris by public transport entails a circuitous, time-consuming bus transfer, which is a frustrating experience.

Despite the completion of many residential developments in the vicinity, there have been no improvements to the public bus service to cater to the increased demand.

Those families with young children and elderly folk may find it not feasible to walk or cycle in our hot climate, although walking and cycling are faster than taking public transport for a similar distance within the town.

To encourage more Singaporeans to give up driving, I urge the LTA to look into improving intra-town connectivity.

Lee Yong Se