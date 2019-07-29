Important to visit local museums

While small in size, Singapore has an extremely interesting and detailed history. This includes its fair share of trials and turbulence, from British colonisation to the Japanese Occupation.

This past is showcased in museums such as the National Museum of Singapore, the Asian Civilisations Museum, Indian and Malay heritage museums, which are popular among tourists but not so much with the local community.

Official figures show that museum visitorship has increased sharply. In 2015 alone, 3.7 million people visited national museums and heritage institutions.

It is great to see more people taking a greater interest in Singapore's lifestyle, history and geography, which will allow them to understand and appreciate how far the country has come.

Having experienced first-hand tours at the main museums in Singapore, I must say the value of non-profit organisations such as Friends of the Museum, which holds guided tours around museums and through particular exhibits, cannot be understated.

Museums do much more than provide an alternative way of learning. They are community centres where ideas can be discussed and provide a great place to spend time as a family.

To take pride in a country, one must first understand it, so I urge Singaporeans of all ages to visit local museums and experience Singapore in a new way.

Dheer Kumar Sanghi, 14

Grade 9 student