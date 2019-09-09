Importance of biodiversity

When a sick patient reaches critical condition, the life support system prevents him from dying. When the world suffers from climate change, biodiversity keeps us alive.

Recent events such as the Amazon fires and increasing urbanisation dishearten those who strive to protect all that live on this earth.

Biodiversity creates our soils, cleans our waters, maintains oxygen in our atmosphere and absorbs the carbon dioxide that we release.

However, we must remember biodiversity occupies only a thin vulnerable membrane of the earth's surface.

I am glad that our Government has taken climate change seriously. As we reduce our carbon dioxide emissions, we turn to biodiversity as the next solution. It is not just about planting trees. It is about conserving healthy green and blue ecosystems.

We might not have the Great Barrier Reef, but we have our Southern Islands. We might not have the Amazon, but we can appreciate our Central Catchment Nature Reserve. As the end of the 2011-2020 United Nations Decade on Biodiversity approaches, it is notable that we have not met its targets.

My hope is for this generation, especially the youth, to decide what kind of world they want to live in in the coming years.

Karl Png, 22

Year 2 undergraduate