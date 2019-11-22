Implement measures to protect police officers, suspects

It was shocking to learn that a police officer engaged in unsavoury behaviour towards two female suspects while they were in custody at a police divisional headquarters (Cop jailed, caned for sex offences committed on suspects, Nov 20).

The duty of police officers is to uphold justice. To have such actions taking place in a police station adversely affects the good reputation and public trust in our police force.

Do the police have a protocol in place where at least two police officers must be present while a suspect is being interrogated, to prevent such incidents from taking place, especially if the suspect is female? This would also protect investigating officers from suspects falsely accusing the officer of unsavoury behaviour.

It was also reported that the officer told the suspects that there were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the room. I would have thought that all police interviews would be recorded to serve as evidence. CCTV recordings would protect investigating officers should suspects decide to retract their confessions or falsely accuse investigators of acts they did not commit.

Victor Tan Thiam Siew