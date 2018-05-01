Impatient drivers can still cause accidents

The Land Transport Authority's move to introduce right-turning arrows at traffic junctions is correct and long overdue (Plan to allow turns only on green arrow at junctions; April 27).

However, it may not remove the possibility of an accident if a driver is impatient.

I have encountered drivers who turned right even when the arrow was red, nearly causing an accident, as vehicles in the opposite direction were still travelling straight on with the lights in their favour.

It is also not uncommon to see drivers who were in the straight moving lane cut suddenly into the right-turning queue as soon as the green arrow appears.

Other drivers have to brake quickly and give way to avoid a collision.

This is especially frequent at the junction of Moulmein Road and Thomson Road, near Revenue House.

The Land Transport Authority and Traffic Police would do well to conduct a detailed study on the traffic conditions at some major junctions to find the travelling patterns of motorists in different locations.

Gabriel Cheng Kian Tiong