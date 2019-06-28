Immediate action taken at hawker centres

We thank Mr Lee Yong Se for his feedback (Disposables still ubiquitous, June 21).

We agree on the need to nudge Singaporeans to adopt more environmentally friendly behaviour.

Action has been taken to ensure that reusable cutlery is available to patrons and replenished in a timely manner at the respective hawker centres' dessert and drink stalls.

Notices at stall counters will inform patrons that disposable cutlery is only for take-away orders.

The provision of common crockery and centralised dishwashing services for stallholders have been introduced to ensure a fast turnaround of clean crockery for use by dine-in patrons (Disposables not allowed at new hawker centres, June 19).

We will continue to work closely with the various stakeholders to implement measures to further discourage the usage of disposables at both the hawker centres mentioned by Mr Lee.

Alison Ee

Director of Marketing and Communications

NTUC Foodfare Co-operative Ltd