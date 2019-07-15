IMDA will ensure 5G is safe

We thank Mr Seah Guan Hai for his letter (Look into 5G's impact on health, July 8).

In Singapore, the ambient level of radio frequency (RF) radiation is very low, typically below 0.7 per cent of the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) guidelines.

ICNIRP is an independent international organisation recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Its safety guidelines on public exposure to RF radiation are widely accepted by many countries.

WHO has also found no convincing scientific evidence of adverse health effects from very low RF exposures to populations or individuals.

With 5G services, Singapore will continue to take guidance from ICNIRP guidelines. These guidelines are also adopted by countries like Australia, Germany, Norway, South Korea and Sweden, some of which have already rolled out 5G services.

That said, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and National Environment Agency will continue to closely monitor developments and consult health experts as appropriate.

IMDA is committed to ensuring that Singaporeans will have high-quality mobile services that are safe and secure.

Karen Low

Cluster Director,

Communications and Marketing

Infocomm Media Development Authority

Koh Kim Hock

Senior Director, Radiation Protection and Nuclear Science Department

National Environment Agency