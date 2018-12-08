If online banking is acceptable, electronic voting should be too

I was taken aback by responses from the Elections Department and Mr Cheng Choon Fei (Online voting still not foolproof, Dec 4; and Electronic voting open to errors, fraud, Dec 6).

Our Government is making all efforts to advocate and go paperless, including in areas such as payment, shopping, foodcourt and hawker centre transactions, and to catch up with many countries including China.

I was surprised by the security concerns expressed, such as impersonation online and cyber attacks , as I had mentioned that with proper measures, the risks can be removed or greatly reduced. Also, the savings in costs and time far outweigh the small risks.

I am amazed that if Singaporeans are comfortable with carrying out monetary transactions online through their mobile phones, computers and laptops, why do they still fear casting their votes electronically?

According to news reports in 2008, five US states carried out electronic voting.

It was also tried out for the blind and visually impaired in the 2007 Australian federal elections.

Some other countries such as Brazil and Estonia have introduced or trialled electronic voting too.

We need to be more forward-looking.

Lee Kwok Weng