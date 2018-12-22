Idling engines: Action taken against drivers

We thank Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip for his letter (Do something about air-con use in idling vehicles; Dec 19).

Under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations, it is an offence for a driver to leave the engine of his vehicle running while it is stationary, for reasons other than traffic conditions.

As part of its outreach programmes, the National Environment Agency (NEA) will continue to work closely with authorised vehicle inspection centres, private and public transport operators and schools to disseminate educational pamphlets to raise awareness of the regulations and warn drivers not to leave their vehicle engines idling.

In addition, NEA has installed anti-vehicle idling signage at selected places, such as carparks, loading/unloading bays and in the vicinity of schools.

Last year, NEA issued more than 4,800 advisories, warning letters and fines to errant drivers. Repeat offenders face a fine of $100 and up to $5,000 if convicted in court.

Members of the public can provide feedback on idling engines to NEA via the online feedback form at www.nea.gov.sg, myENV application or the NEA hotline at 1800 CALL NEA (1800-225-5632).

Fong Peng Keong

Director, Pollution Control Department

National Environment Agency