ICA aims at speedy clearance without compromising security

We thank Mr Tan Kok Tim for his feedback (Improve immigration processes at cruise centres; Oct 26).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is committed to the efficient clearance of travellers at cruise centres, while not compromising security. We plan ahead with the cruise and terminal operators to make this possible.

For instance, we work with the operators to monitor passenger flow and stagger their release into the immigration hall. Also, our Flexible Immigration Clearance System allows us to adjust the number of manned and automated counters available, according to the composition of cruise travellers on board a cruise liner.

If a cruise liner carries more Singaporeans, more automated lanes will be made available to them as they are allowed to go through the automated clearance. This helps ensure smoother immigration clearance.

When the load at the cruise centre is expected to be very high, such as when two cruise ships call at the same time, we sometimes send our officers to perform pre-clearance checks on board the cruise ships before they arrive in Singapore.

This facilitates a faster rate of clearance when the passengers subsequently disembark at the cruise centre.

ICA will continue to look for innovative ways, and work with our partners, to enhance our immigration clearance at our checkpoints.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public & Internal Communications

Corporate Communications Division

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority