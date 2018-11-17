Hygiene at F&B outlets far from satisfactory

It was sad to read about the healthy young man who succumbed to severe food poisoning after eating food from popular restaurant Spize (Man warded after eating packed food dies; Nov 15).

Many others were affected but, fortunately, have survived.

I have long noticed that food hygiene and cleanliness are less than satisfactory in many food and beverage establishments, coffee shops, hawker centres and foodcourts. This is even a problem at high-end restaurants.

The present enforcement and surveillance are far from satisfactory as we hear news of food poisoning outbreaks regularly.

The regulatory authorities need to expand the frequency and extent of checks on food outlets that are understaffed, especially when it comes to cleaning and table-clearing workers.

Smelly, dirty trays are not washed properly but reused over and over again. Crockery that is not cleaned thoroughly and still coated with oil is commonplace.

Stringent checks on food preparation also need to be stepped up and not carried out just on an ad hoc basis or when there are food poisoning cases like these.

The fatal food poisoning case of the Sats officer is but the tip of the iceberg of the food-hygiene problem as many minor food poisoning cases go unreported daily.

The authorities need to step up enforcement on F&B outlets.

Lim Boon Hee (Dr)