Howitzer gun's cabin design flawed and dangerous

After looking at photos of the cabin of the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer gun, as well as the graphical representation of the circumstances leading to Singapore actor Aloysius Pang's death (Critical moments before Aloysius Pang was crushed by a howitzer gun barrel, May 7), I question the design of the cabin, which strikes me as being dangerous.

Why would the authorities approve a flawed and dangerous vehicle design with a potential "crush zone" within it?

Imagine what the situation would be like during an actual battle, where movements would have to be more swift and desperate.

I suggest that the Singapore Armed Forces re-examine the design and even the use of the howitzer in this present state. A new design should be commissioned for this gun.

Soh Chin Chuan