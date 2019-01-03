How will new smoking age rule be enforced in army camps?

The move to increase the minimum smoking age to 19 this year and progressively to 21 every January until 2021 is a good one (Minimum legal age for smoking goes up to 19 from Jan 1; Dec 31, 2018).

However, we must take note that the age for national service enlistment is 18, and there are boys who would have started smoking before their enlistment.

I am wondering how this new ruling is going to be implemented in the camps.

Are the number of existing yellow boxes in camps going to be reduced? Who will be enforcing the new ruling for underage smokers when they are inside the camps?

If this is properly addressed and handled, Singapore will have fewer smokers in the future.

Sia Chuan Han