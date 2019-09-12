How will digital banks handle customer problems?

When we have a banking problem, what we want is to connect to a human and resolve the problem fast, but increasingly, banks are introducing more elaborate menus or, worse, chatbots to their helplines.

There are ways, of course, to force the automated customer service eventually to connect you to a human.

I expect customer service at digital banks to be worse. Problems that are within the parameters of their programmed menus or chatbots may likely be resolved.

But what if one has an exceptional issue?

Will there be a human at the end of the helpline?

With a traditional bank, a customer can go to a physical branch and speak to a teller. What is the option with digital banks?

Phua Kok Hee