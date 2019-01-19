How should students and schools split prize money?

A group, which included my son, researched and submitted their Integrated Programme Year 3 science project to SembCorp Marine's Green Wave Environmental Care Competition 2018, and was awarded the second prize of $4,000.

Sembcorp's guidelines recommend that the prize money be split, with 40 per cent going to the school and 60 per cent going to the students.

And if the researched item were to prove successful and be marketed, the students would have a stake in the profit-sharing.

However, the school told the group that each member would receive $100.

This is the first time the school has achieved this level of success in a competition like this and been awarded this much prize money.

It should be pointed out that the students worked with private science labs on weekends and during the school holidays without the help or supervision of their school's teachers.

Does the Ministry of Education have any rules on such matters?

For instance, what percentage of competition prize money should be awarded to students when they achieve success in such competitions?

Should the research make it to market, will the students join in the profit-sharing or will it all go to the school?

It is common practice among secondary schools and junior colleges to enter students in national and private competitions with prize money at stake, making these valid concerns.

Bea Lee (Ms)