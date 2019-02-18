How much impact has action plan for seniors had?

The news that seniors will get more help and programmes to age in place and stay in good health, as well as receive support from a care network misses a pertinent issue on how to motivate them to do that (Seniors to get more help to stay healthy, Feb 14).

Just look at the many fitness stations all over the island put up at great cost but are under-utilised and left to deteriorate.

There is also the exhortation to use the stairs more often, but little follow-through on getting people to do so.

There are many more such examples of wastage.

Hence, I wonder just how effective the $3 billion Action Plan for Successful Ageing has been.

Wee Sin Chuan