How does Changi Airport envision future air travel?

While I can appreciate that Changi Airport is trying to transform itself into a unique destination for locals and tourists to spend their time and money, I am instead keen to learn about how the airport is going to evolve to cater to travellers who prioritise smooth and efficient connectivity.

How will Changi Airport Group, Singapore Airlines and the authorities take air travel into the future? The plans to improve fly-ferry links when the future Terminal 5 opens are a good start (Plans to improve fly-ferry links when Changi T5 opens, May 6). Perhaps this connectivity can also be extended to private resort operators along the east coast of peninsular Malaysia.

Are there plans to build a direct train service between the airport and the Central Business District?

How about a luggage check-in service in the city?

On Hong Kong Island, travellers departing from Hong Kong International Airport can check in their heavy bags at in-city counters, and continue to shop and dine before their flights.

Thinking sky high, will Changi Airport be able to cater to a new generation of aircraft that will fly at supersonic speeds?

That future may not be too far away - Boom Supersonic, backed by Japan Airlines and Virgin Group, aims to launch a 55-seater supersonic jet by the mid-2020s.

I have seen the Singapore Airlines Concorde jet only in pictures and on the back of our $20 note, but it has still made my jaw drop. It would be awesome to have our national carrier's livery literally scaling greater heights.

Changi Airport does a wonderful job in redefining the "wow" for air travel and this gives Singaporeans a great sense of pride. I hope it continues to work with public and private partners to reimagine and redefine the future of mass aviation.

Gurmit Singh Kullar