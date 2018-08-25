How did Kevin Kwan succeed in giving the authorities the slip?

Like many Singaporeans, I was surprised to read that Kevin Kwan, the author of best-selling book Crazy Rich Asians, absconded from his national service obligations (Kevin Kwan wanted for defaulting on NS obligations, Aug 23).

Logically, given that defaulting on NS obligations is an offence under the Enlistment Act, he should have been detained the moment he touched Singapore soil.

Instead, this appears to have gone undetected for the past 28 years or so, during the occasional times he is believed to have returned to Singapore as reported by The Straits Times last year (Writing is 'a healing experience'; May 14, 2017).

It appears he managed to give the authorities the slip, and the various agencies need to explain why there is this loophole in the law.

I was surprised that he was not even detected by our immigration officials, given the tight security and scrutiny at our borders.

It was also reported that "the Singapore Film Commission and the Singapore Tourism Board threw their weight behind" Crazy Rich Asians, which has been made into a movie (Made-with-S'pore Crazy Rich Asians a big hit; Aug 22).

Unless properly justified, it does not reflect well on these official agencies which, knowingly or unknowingly, supported a wrongdoer.

It also shows that these agencies have to shore up their screening procedures on individuals and organisations before giving their support.

NS is a sacred institution and the bedrock of our national defence.

These are looming questions of public interest that the relevant authorities have to answer soon, so that the public's trust and perception towards NS will not be undermined.

Sean Lim Wei Xin