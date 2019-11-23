Horses adapting well to travel and therapy programme

We thank Ms Wendy Yuen Woon Yoke for her concern for our therapy horses being used for the new programme in Yishun (Heartland therapy sessions may be stressful to horses, Nov 8).

Horse therapy is new in Singapore and Ms Yuen's feedback gives us an opportunity to help Singaporeans better understand the work we do.

Equal, which was established in 2011, serves 1,500 beneficiaries every year. They range in age from one to 100, and include people with special needs and who use wheelchairs.

While we use our horses as healers, the welfare of our rescued therapy horses is as important to us as the welfare of the people they help.

Our therapy has been carried out safely and effectively because we have strict safety protocols and horse welfare policy.

Besides Yishun, our horses have also been travelling to St Theresa's Home since December last year.

It was the success of the earlier programme that prompted us to launch our latest one at Yishun.

Before we started the programme, the horses were taken to Yishun for familiarisation visits, without interaction with beneficiaries.

Special equipment, such as hoof boots, were bought to ensure the welfare of the horses as they would be walking on hard surfaces.

Before the sessions, the horses are exercised and showered, to calm them down before travelling to Yishun.

At the basketball court in Yishun, procedures are in place to manage entry and exit. There are also tips on what the public can do to help create a welcoming environment for the horses, such as keeping their voices low and not using the flash on their camera. Yishun residents have been sensitive and respectful to the horses.

When the horses return to our headquarters, they are taken to the pastures to graze. Grazing releases endorphins, which relaxes the horses.

Our staff are full-time professionals with international certifications in animal-assisted intervention and horsemanship.

Our horses are adapting well to the travel and programme.

It is also more cost-effective for Equal to take the horses into the community where our beneficiaries live as it allows us to serve more people in a shorter period.

Ng Tze Yong

CEO

Equal