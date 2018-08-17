Hope park will be reopened quickly

I was deeply saddened when I saw a sign about the closure of the Kampong Java Park with effect from Aug 28 for the construction of the North-South Corridor tunnel.

As a driver, I understand and do appreciate the need for the construction of the North-South Corridor tunnel.

But, this park is not just a park.

Amid the busy roads and congested apartment blocks, it is a tranquil oasis that is home to beautiful mature trees of over 50 years, birds including hornbills and cockatoos, as well as a lily pond with fish and turtles swimming in it.

This park is where sick children, heavy-hearted parents and tired staff from the KK Women's and Children's Hospital as well as people living around the area gather daily to enjoy tranquillity.

Such green spaces are so critical to the mental and physical wellness of people and cannot be just confined to coastal areas, big housing estates or park connectors.

There need to be pockets of such spaces that are accessible to all, especially in the city.

If it is already there, do not take it away, especially if it has a long history and heritage.

I hope the Kampong Java Park is not closed totally or indefinitely.

Let this area not become a concrete jungle.

Evon Phua Ming (Ms)