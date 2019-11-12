Hong Kong must tackle bread-and-butter issues

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed high confidence in Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to handle the unrest in Hong Kong (Chinese President publicly backs HK's embattled leader, Nov 6). Mr Xi demanded unswerving efforts to stop and punish violent activities in accordance with the law.

Whether more new tough measures will be able to subdue the unrest is unknown. At best they will solve only the surface of the problem; at worst they may beget more violence.

The Hong Kong government must pay more attention to tackling issues relating to the well-being of the people, such as unemployment, poverty and lack of public housing.

According to the Hong Kong Poverty Situation Report for 2017, about 14.7 per cent of Hong Kongers live below the official poverty line. In particular, housing is extremely expensive and availability is declining, forcing households to spend more on shelter and less on other necessities.

Hong Kong is now heading for a recession, with business activity sinking to the lowest level in 21 years last month (HK business activity falls to weakest level in 21 years, Nov 6).

It will take some time for the street unrest to settle down. In the meantime, to gain back confidence from the people, the Hong Kong government should quickly come up with concrete plans to tackle the bread-and-butter issues.

Assistance programmes could be rolled out to help people of low income, such as by giving them cash handouts in the coming months to celebrate Christmas and Chinese New Year as a goodwill gesture. The outlay would also help in boosting local businesses, which have been badly affected by street protests.

Better-off citizens and the business sector should also extend help and cooperate with the Hong Kong government to tackle the issues.

As Hong Kong's economy is heavily dependent on China, China can play a crucial role. The Chinese government has elevated hundreds of millions of its people out of poverty in the past 30 years.

China certainly has the resources and the means to help Hong Kong to revitalise its economy and tackle its poverty and housing problems.

Albert Ng Ya Ken