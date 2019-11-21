Forum: Holistic review of labour market needed

The Sunday Times' report on the lives and motivations of those who work in our gig economy has given many readers food for thought (Gig work - not an easy ride, Nov 17).

To read about fellow Singaporeans struggling to make ends meet despite working all hours of the day and holding multiple jobs is unsettling. A holistic review of our labour market is clearly needed.

To start the debate, may I suggest the following?

First, consider the extension of Workfare supplements to these gig workers.

Second, to pay for these Workfare supplements, extend the foreign worker levy to all foreign labour, including "foreign talent". This would have the added benefit of making employers look harder for local talent before jumping to foreign hires to fill roles which are also sought by Singaporeans.

This would also have the happy side effect of assuaging the plight of the growing numbers of displaced local PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians).

Furthermore, it may encourage foreign talent who have the ability and commitment to Singapore to take up permanent residency and even citizenship so that they and their children can contribute to nation-building.

Josephine Chong Siew Nyuk